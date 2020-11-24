Ice rink opens at Franciscan Square this holiday season

You’ll have a new place to warm up your skates on ice this holiday season.

A new ice skating rink in Steubenville opened a couple hours ago. It’s at Franciscan Square.

This was only an idea two weeks ago that suddenly became a reality.

It’s opening just in time for the holiday season, along with the Nutcracker Village and other holiday events. The venue will be all dressed up for this time of year, with a large Christmas tree, ornamental lights, and other décor.

Just a spot that, Franciscan University official Mike Florak says, locals can take their family without traveling far.

“It’s gonna be a great time. There’s no other skating rinks within 30 miles of Steubenville. You have to go to Wheeling of the west side of Pittsburgh to skate on an ice rink. The response from the community has been awesome. We’re looking forward to having a great time over the next three months.” mike Florak, executive director of community relations for Franciscan University

If you go, Florak says expect safety protocols. He says skaters and workers must wear masks. The ice rink itself will only be at 50% capacity.

It’s open all days of the week, but Monday and Tuesday.