Is holiday break a good time to adopt a pet? There are pros and cons

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The conventional wisdom was that the holidays were a terrible time to bring a new pet home.

Specifically, they said, surprising someone with a pet for Christmas could be anything from chaotic to disastrous. And there’s merit in that.

But there’s another side to the issue.

The space between Christmas and New Year’s Day is often when parents are off work and kids are out of school.

With no one rushing off in the mornings, there’s time to bond with a new pet and incorporate it slowly into the household.

Belmont County Dog Warden Lisa Williams says you should confine the pet to an out-of-the-way room if you host a party or if people drop in.

And keep them away from an exterior door, so they can’t dart outside in panic and become lost.

Williams says she asks potential adopters, “What are you doing for New Year’s Eve?”

If they’re going out, or hosting a party, she encourages them to do the adoption paperwork but wait an extra day or two before picking up the pet.

But if they say they plan to stay home and relax, she says it might be the perfect time to take home their new four-legged family member.

Be sure to keep the new pet indoors if the neighbors are ringing in the New Year with fireworks.

