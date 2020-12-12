Jeep and car parade drives home the spirit of Christmas

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- If you’re missing the magic of Christmas this year, seeing dozens of cars going through the Ohio Valley could change your mind.



They’re calling it the “Ohio Valley Christmas Jeep and Car Cruise Parade,” and the Nail City Jeep Club is behind it all. It’s the first one they’ve done.

They’re going from Saint Clairsville to Moundsville… until they get to Weirton and Steubenville. Organizers say they’re also dropping off canned goods or hats and gloves to a local food pantry on the way.

Not all of the cars are decorated, but they’re all there to remind people of Christmas.

“I’ve been listening to Christmas music as I was decorating my Jeep, and it got me in the spirit. I just hope it does the same thing to everybody else, too. It’s been a hard year for everyone.” David McLeod, parade organizer

Not a lot of Christmas parades like this are going on this time of year, but organizers say they didn’t want the community to miss out and hopes this gets people in the spirit again.