Last minute Christmas shoppers keep small businesses busy

Triadelphia, WV (WTRF)- Only five days left until Christmas, and some shoppers are still behind on their last minute Christmas shopping. It’s especially a busy weekend for a lot of businesses

One of the busiest shopping weekends for last minute Christmas shoppers has also increased sales… even more so than last year.

“This year seems to be a better year, believe it or not.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

While for other businesses, the sales aren’t as high as they were a year ago.

“It’s not as busy as it was last Christmas. Small business Saturday was a success.” TRACI HICKENBOTTOM, PAYTON’S PRETTIES’ SALES ASSOCIATE

Still, Payton’s Pretties Consignment Boutique is seeing excess sales now compared to earlier in the year. Both Payton’s Pretties and Nini’s Treasures is thanking the holiday season for this and also this community.

“I got to give credit to the Ohio Valley. They’re keeping us going.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

“As always we appreciate people who do shop small and we think Wheeling’s really come together this year.” Traci Hickenbottom, Payton’s Pretties’ sales associate

But it was tough for months.

“We definitely saw some low times” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

Meanwhile, small businesses like these are still surviving, thanks, in part, to online shopping.

“It’s been a very brisk business, including our online store.” Traci Hickenbottom, Payton’s Pretties’ sales associate

Payton’s Pretties and Nini’s Treasures have online shopping, instead of just going out to shop.

But whether you go out to shop or go online, Nini’s Treasures store owner Nini Zadrozny still says it isn’t too late for Christmas shopping.