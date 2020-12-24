Last minute shoppers out on Christmas Eve

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Only hours to go until Christmas morning arrives! But a lot shoppers put off shopping to the last minute this year even as late as this Christmas Eve.

Only a day to go until Christmas morning, and the countdown is on for last minute Christmas shoppers.

Some are notorious for it…

“Every year… Getting last minute things for the family.” Janie Myers, lives in lansing

… while others have never been so behind.

“No, never this late.” Imoni Turvey, lives in Wheeling

“We’re usually more prepared than this.” Austin Porter, lives in Saint Clairsville

And some aren’t even shopping here at all.

“I kind of just like walking around in the mall.” Kenneth Pedeleose, visiting family

Kenneth Pedelesose says he’s found some good deals on his walk, but he’s all caught up on his Christmas shopping and just wanted to get his steps in.

“I am trying to lose me some weight here over the holiday season… at least keep it under control until the summer time, then I can go outside and do a little more.” Kenneth Pedeleose, visiting family

But most here are like Imoni Turvery… just trying to get some last minute shopping in. She’s still looking for something for her little 3-year-old, but hasn’t had much luck yet.

“I am still looking. I have not stopped. Once I get into the mall, it’s over.” Imoni Turvey, lives in Wheeling

While others have all they need for when tomorrow morning comes.

“It’s going good. We found everything we need right now, so it’s going good.” Janie Myers, lives in lansing

Even Santa Claus has made one last stop to see the kids at the mall before his big day!