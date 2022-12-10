WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a 2000-year-old story, brought to life in a time of cars and electric lights.

The Promise of Victory Church of God in Weirton put on a live nativity tonight for the second year of what they hope are many more to come.

Featuring a drive-through depiction of the origin of Christmas, church members played Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and many other Biblical figures.

And as you can see…they didn’t leave out the animals, with a mule, camel and goats all grazing as the cars passed by.