(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area.

Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night.

Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders.

(Credit: Alex DiLullo)

Over in Guernsey County, the streets of Cambridge were packed to see brightly lit floats featuring the Grinch and lots of presents.

Only 29 days left until Santa hitches up his sleigh to bring us those presents!