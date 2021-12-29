Looking for something fun and festive to do? Check out Steubenville’s “Christmas on the Fort”

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Looking for something fun to do? Steubenville is still in the holiday spirit with it’s “Christmas on the Fort”.

It’s a tradition that magically transforms a whole city block into a Christmas experience for everyone. It’s all decked out with lights, festive music, Christmas vendors, and even the all-around favorite: life-size nutcrackers.

It’s the 7th annual year of it, and Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla, who’s also President of Fort Steuben, says they’ve had a big turn out so far.

“It’s just phenomenal that people are coming here because this is a unique thing… these nutcrackers. It’s not normally out there, ya know? Snowmen, Santa Claus’, but the nutcrackers are something special people want to take a part in.” Jerry Barilla, President of Fort Steuben

Organizers says there’s some new activities there this season. That includes a Courthouse Lightshow, choirs, and trolley and amusement rides. You can get into most of the activities during the Advent Market. That’s open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 3 to 8.

You have until January 8th to experience “Christmas on the Fort”.