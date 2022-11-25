BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing.

Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade.

The lineup was set on First and Center Streets.

The parade featured a plethora of firetrucks, floats and a Christmas lights on nearly everything the eye could see.

Santa Claus himself even made a quick trip down from the North Pole to greet the crowd.