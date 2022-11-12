LANSING, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s aggressive music…played with a spirit of peace and goodwill.

The Ohio Valley metal community plugged in their guitars to put a few more presents under the tree for Belmont County kids.

The “Metal for Toys” concert thrashed and pounded at the Moran Community Center Saturday as a benefit for the Salvation Army.

Concertgoers could gain admittance either by paying 10 dollars or bringing in a toy of equal value.

Pittsburgh-area bands joined the lineup too, which included Design the Curse, Crash Army and Altared States.

Even Santa couldn’t resist getting caught in a mosh, making an appearance for pictures.