MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a lot of talk about Christmas traditions this time of year, and lighting this annual tree is certainly one!

Gold, Khourey, and Turak have decorated a tree outside of their Moundsville office for 20 years now.

This gorgeous tree is from Pike Vue Tree Farm in Wellsburg.

There was beautiful music from The Opus and Gentlemen Singers.

Gold, Khourey, and Turak say they wanted this to be an event not just for their families, but for the entire community to get together and celebrate the holiday season.

The countdown to the tree will be shouted and will stand lit for the rest of the season. Santa himself stopped by arriving on a fire truck.

The community enjoys welcoming people for holiday fun with music and refreshments, and the kids can spend time with Santa Clause.