Need New Year’s Plans? Wheeling has you covered

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – We are now just hours away from the ball drop in New York City, and across the globe, marking the start of not only a new year, but a new decade. So where will you be when the ball drops at midnight? Well—if you’re not sure yet, here’s some events happening across the Ohio Valley tonight.

2020 is sure to bring laughter, sadness, struggles, and joy— but in an effort to kick off the new year right, many businesses started working early to prepare the perfect night out on the town for you.

Here at TJ’s, it’s an annual event that we do for New Year’s Eve. We have a complimentary buffet of pork, sauerkraut, kielbasa. We do hats, noise makers, free champagne, all at midnight. JIM PULICE – EXECUTIVE MANAGER, TJ’S

And if that isn’t enticing enough, over 125 people are expected to watch the ball drop at their family friendly restaurant.

They want to be someplace where they can see the ball being dropped. Here at the restaurant, we have the big video wall. So, we’ll have three different showing of different locations throughout the united states of showing the ball being dropped. So, it’s kind of a good time being here. JIM PULICE – EXECUTIVE MANAGER, TJ’S

If the family feel isn’t your style tonight, you can head down to River City where they’re hosting a New Year’s Eve blowout, in what they call one of the biggest parties of the year.

We do this annually every year. It’s fantastic. It’s a big event. We have all night packages, and on package number one we charge 29.99. That includes the prime rib and seafood buffet, your party favors, your table, and a huge breakfast buffet also at midnight. JASON MILLER – CO-OWNER, RIVER CITY

You can have a lot of fun out but remember—returning home to your family safe, is more important. So, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing system, or call a taxi and request the Booze & Cruise, You’ll Lose cab and Gold, Khourey & Turak will pay for your ride home.

The free cab rides home begins at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day and is limited to a 15-mile radius of Wheeling or Moundsville. The number to call is 304-232-1313.

Latest Posts: