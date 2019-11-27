Breaking News
Nutcracker Village, Advent Market returns for holiday season

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Nutcracker Village and Advent Market officially opened to the public Tuesday in Steubenville.

The annual holiday tradition is celebrating five years with more than 150 nutcrackers on display.

Hundreds will make their way to Fort Steuben Park to witness the lighting of the Christmas tree, followed by a firework show.

Advent Market will be offering hot drinks, food and festive gift items until 9 p.m.

The Nutcracker Village will remain open until Saturday, January 4.

