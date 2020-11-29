Ohio teen decorates home to spread some holiday cheer

The Wood Avenue lawn is decorated with 117 figurines and more than 350 extension cords and countless lights make the display

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home is the perfect place for some holiday cheer through Christmas lights while remaining socially distant.

Fifteen-year-old Jacob Latessa-Quade wants to light up the Christmas spirit.

“It just makes a lot of people happy,” Jacob told First News.

He’s been putting this display together for over a month now, and this is his third year putting up lights.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 12 years old. It just gets bigger and better every year. This year is the biggest it’s ever been,” he said.

The Wood Avenue lawn is decorated with 117 figurines, and more than 350 extension cords and countless lights make the display.

Jacob says he usually spends about seven hours a day putting up the lights and bought a lot of the lights himself.

“I bought a lot of the lights with my chore money, and my mom and dad got me a lot of stuff for Christmas,” he said.

Jacob says he wanted to start decorating after he saw the lights in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“That’s my favorite movie,” Jacob said.

He says it’s important to spread a little seasonal joy, this year in particular.

“This year is more important with what’s going on with the virus,” Jacob said. “I think people need this more than ever.”