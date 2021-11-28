“Operation Santa” underway, post office needs people to adopt letters

(WTRF) – Do you remember the thrill of writing a letter to Santa and then seeing what you wanted under the tree? Now imagine if that letter would have gone unanswered.

The U.S. Postal Service is making sure that doesn’t happen for children across the country.

Children and families in need are sending their letters in for “Operation Santa” and now the postal service is asking you to adopt one of those letters.

Here’s how it works. You go online, read through the letters and pick one that you’d like to answer. Then you do the holiday shopping and follow the instructions the post office will give you on how to get the items to the letter writer.

The Postal Service is here for our customers every holiday season. It’s something we take great pride in and even though it’s busy and hectic, everyone from your letter carriers on the street to our processing people in the processing facilities really take our role in delivering the holidays for our customers seriously. Susan Wright, Spokesperson, USPS of West Virginia

Those wishing to adopt a child or family can search letters by state, but other that that it’s completely anonymous.

Operation Santa first started more than 100 years ago when the postal service received letters from children across the country.

If you’d like to help a child or family in need this year, visit uspsoperationsanta.com.