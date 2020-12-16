“Operation Toy Lift” delivering toys to kids in Wheeling Hospital’s pediatrics unit

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Christmas came early for kids cooped up in Wheeling Hospital this time of year, all thanks to “Operation Toy Lift”.

It’s the 4th year they’ve done this.

“This year, I thought, maybe we couldn’t get to have this because of the pandemic.” Cara Gazdik, Wheeling Hospital director of Women’s and Children’s Services

But Operation Toy Lift is still thinking of the kids this year…

“Operation Toy Lift” partners say they raised $12,000, plus two Penske trucks and another dump truck full of toys for kids in need.

Even one of the partners, like Wheeling Police, is grateful.

“Which is amazing. Again, (this is) showing the spirit of the Ohio Valley.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

It’s delivery day for Wheeling Hospital, and just a portion of what was raised is going to the pediatrics unit.

“The kids look forward to it. We look forward to it… the nurses do because it helps the families.” Cara Gazdik, Wheeling Hospital director of Women’s and Children’s Services

“Operation Toy Lift” and partners are dropping off bins full of crayons, a paddle ball, a rubix’s cube, and just things kids can play with. But this year especially, partners say, they’ve disinfected and wrapped the boxes individually.

They also have more toys, clothes, bikes, and other gifts left to give out. Everything was collected through this year’s “Operation Toy Lift”.

“It just shows the family and the community that we have here.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

The Wheeling Police Department, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and other major partners, like United Way, are all behind the “Operation Toy Lift” event.

Wheeling police gives the community credit for all their help.

“We love working with the community because without them we cannot successfully do our jobs.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

“Operation Toy Lift” partners say they’re taking donations until Christmas.

Just contact the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office or the Wheeling Police if you’d like to donate.