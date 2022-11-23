ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s the Ohio Valley’s very own toy story that plays out every Christmas.

The sixth annual Operation Toy Lift will rise up over the Ohio Valley Mall to collect playthings for local kids.

On December 10th, you can bring an unwrapped gift or money donation to the mall, which will then be distributed by the United Way.

All through the afternoon, officials and special guests will be lifted up in a bucket truck to call attention to the drive.

Wheeling Police and Belmont County Sheriffs love putting it on every year despite the winter chill.

If you’ve not been up there, it’s cold, especially in December. But I think we’ve had so many volunteers that agree to do that, and certainly try to get the attention of passing motorists and shoppers, I think that when they walk away they don’t feel the cold, they feel that they’ve done something good for the children of the Ohio Valley. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police

Whatever you can provide will serve the goal of raising a little extra holiday hope.