ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Before we know it, the green leaves of summer will make way for green of Christmas trees.

St. Clairsville is ready for sleigh bells and stockings as they’re preparing for the annual parade, with the help of their sponsor WVU Medicine.

The season will be in full swing by the time the floats get rolling, which will be in early December rather than before Thanksgiving as in previous years.

WVU Medicine will be involved with Wheeling’s festivities as well, since they want to show the cities in their backyard that they’re concerned with more than just their health.

“Well, we want people to look at WVU medicine as a community partner. And yes, we’re in the health care, but we’re also here to support economic growth and development and businesses.” Douglass Harrison, President and CEO WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital

“The nice thing about being in St. Clairsville, we have like a Hallmark town anyways. And during the Christmas season, it’s beautiful because the the light poles are lit and our Christmas tree will be lit, and it’s going to be absolutely beautiful.” Wendy Anderson, Director, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

If you can’t be there to catch the candy at the parade, you can watch it live on WTRF the afternoon of December 3rd.

7News isn’t just the media sponsor—your favorite anchors will also be hosting.