Reynolds Hospital offering tips for those in recovery during the holidays

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and stress is no stranger to the holiday season. Whether it’s planning or cooking, nearly every person experience stress of some sort. But there’s one group of people that are more susceptible to stress, and that’s those in recovery. WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is making sure that those people have a way out, and it’s all through their Breakthru Service.

So people really do struggle. All people struggle but, particularly, if you’re in recovery you might have a little bit more of a struggle. We just want to make sure that you can maintain that recovery. MARTHA POLINSKY – CARE COORDINATOR, BREAKTHRU

Breakthru is a medical management withdraw service for those battling Alcohol, opiates, and benzodiazepine addictions. They provide users with the first step in recovery. And this holiday season, they’re making sure those in recovery, can maintain it.

We know that they’re at high risk to relapse during the holidays and really make that mistake or take that one drink or take that one pill again. And that’s why it’s really important for us to be available and open for them on the holidays. To be able to say “You know what? I have a place to go if I do happen to relapse. If I mess up or make a mistake, I know who to call now. DAVID HESS – CEO, WVU MEDICINE REYNOLDS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Breakthru says that the first step a person in recovery should take during the holidays is to make a plan for uncomfortable or risky situations.

If you’re going to a family function or a family event of some kind, make sure you have a way to leave that event. So, if you can drive yourself or get someone to come pick you up, that’s one really good way to make sure. There’s going to be situations where you’re not comfortable, and you need to be able to be willing to leave. MARTHA POLINSKY – CARE COORDINATOR, BREAKTHRU

The next step is to keep busy. Cook, play with kids, or watch T.V. in a room away from temptations.

A lot of my favorite patients who have been through treatment always tell me idol hands are the Devil’s workshop. You just got to stay busy. Always be busy doing something. Whether it’s outside working or it’s cleaning the house. It’s really just keeping the mind busy and off of what you could relapse to. DAVID HESS – CEO, WVU MEDICINE REYNOLDS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

The next step is to practice managing your expectations. If things fall through, or don’t go as planned, don’t hang your head on it, because that stress could lead to a relapse. Be aware, be vigilant and have a fun and happy holiday season.

And if relapse occurs and you need help, simply call Breakthru at 304-221-4528 from 8am-5pm on weekdays or call the Help4WV hotline at 844-435-7498 any day to get in contact with someone in the Breakthru unit.

