Rudolph, not Santa, is coming to town!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Capitol Theatre is spreading some Christmas joy across the Friendly City on Tuesday evening with a classic holiday tale.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer tells the story of Rudolph as a youth, when he was excluded from the Reindeer Games because of his bright, shining nose.

After fleeing Christmas town, Rudolph befriends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius.

The classic retelling of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer begins at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

