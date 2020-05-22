‘Safety First’: Wheeling Fire issues reminders ahead of holiday weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department knows all too well that safety first is often forgotten during Memorial Day weekend.

With swimming, boating, grilling and bonfires all on the table, there are several tips local first responders would like residents to keep in mind while enjoying the holiday weekend.

Grilling and fire building should be done a good distance in the yard to avoid any serious accidents or fires.

We always try to make sure people have a three-foot area cleared so the kids don’t get into it and the pets don’t get into it so they won’t trip and fall and get injured in the fire. And please be courteous to your neighbors so that if you’re producing large amounts of smoke, that your smoke isn’t blowing in their windows or stuff like that. A lot of is common sense. But always have a source of water to put the fire out in case it would get away from you. Lt. Toby Bachman, Wheeling Fire Department

The Wheeling Fire Department also encourages children and adults to wear life vests when boating and swimming.

