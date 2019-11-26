Safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving dinner

Holidays

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorite holidays but it can also be dangerous… depending on who’s doing the cooking

According to the Ohio Department of Insurance, November is one of the leading months for cooking fires.

State officials advise residents to set food timers, restrict children from the cooking area and move paper products away from all hot surfaces.

Also, if families plan on deep frying their turkey, officials encourage them to do it outside.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter