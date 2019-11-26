Safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorite holidays but it can also be dangerous… depending on who’s doing the cooking
According to the Ohio Department of Insurance, November is one of the leading months for cooking fires.
State officials advise residents to set food timers, restrict children from the cooking area and move paper products away from all hot surfaces.
Also, if families plan on deep frying their turkey, officials encourage them to do it outside.
