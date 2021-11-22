Salvation Army worries slow shipping could mean less donations for kids

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A number of local organizations are feeling the pinch due to a slow down in the shipping industry.

It’s a situation that could result from a number of factors including national supply chain issues, employee shortages and a seasonal increase in shipping.

Officials from the Salvation Army of Wheeling are experiencing some delays and that could impact some Christmas projects.

Many of their donations for the Angel Tree come from the Walmart Registry or Amazon. They are urging people to send their donations as soon as possible.

Our Angle Tree Distribution right around the third week of December, just a week before Christmas. We need to get those toys and those items so we can get those sorted, tagged and ready to go for the kids that week before Christmas. Captain Mark VanMeter, Commanding Officer, the Salvation Army

Anyone wishing to take part can send their donation to the Salvation Army of Wheeling at 140 16th Street, Wheeling.