Santa Claus and the Avengers say hello to kids in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- Of course, it’s Santa Claus’s busy season, but he’s still managed to stop by Bridgeport… although he isn’t the only familiar face in town today.

Your Friendly Valley-Wide Spiderman and the Valley Avengers also came by. They’re here just saying hi, and kids could drop off their letters to Santa while they stayed in their cars.

Even Spiderman himself is excited meeting the kids.

“It just really makes me feel good that we’re out there. We’re making people happy, making people laugh. It’s just something I really enjoy doing.” spiderman, says hello to kids in Bridgeport

Unfortunately, Santa Claus and the Avengers aren’t at Bridgeport Elementary anymore, but they’re still wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.