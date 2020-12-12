https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Santa Claus and the Avengers say hello to kids in Bridgeport

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- Of course, it’s Santa Claus’s busy season, but he’s still managed to stop by Bridgeport… although he isn’t the only familiar face in town today.

Your Friendly Valley-Wide Spiderman and the Valley Avengers also came by. They’re here just saying hi, and kids could drop off their letters to Santa while they stayed in their cars.

Even Spiderman himself is excited meeting the kids.

“It just really makes me feel good that we’re out there. We’re making people happy, making people laugh. It’s just something I really enjoy doing.”

spiderman, says hello to kids in Bridgeport

Unfortunately, Santa Claus and the Avengers aren’t at Bridgeport Elementary anymore, but they’re still wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter