Santa Claus Comes to Ohio Valley Mall

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Take your kids to see Old Saint Nick at Saint Clairsville’s Ohio Valley Mall. He’s made his first stop of the season there today.

But, this year, all safety precautions are ready to keep you and Santa holly-jolly and healthy, all thanks to Santa’s helpers.

Your kids won’t get a chance to sit on his lap this time. They can still tell Santa what they want but between plexiglass.

He’s there to listen and take pictures, and Santa helpers say he’ll be in town until the night before Christmas, so you’ll have plenty of time to see him.

“Put it on your list of things to do this Christmas. You shouldn’t be afraid to come out and do one of those things you’ve done. It’s great. Seeing kids smile and happy to see Santa and be able to communicate and talk with him. It is good.” Brian Welch, owner of EDI Imaging Photography company

Kids and family could take their masks off if they’d like for pictures.