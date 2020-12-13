Santa will make a stop at the Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Santa will be greeting people from the back of a caboose this afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
He will also be making appearances on Saturday, December 19 from noon to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Social distancing will be observed. Santa will be on the outside of the caboose facing Kruger Street.
