Santa’s helpers looked a lot like Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard and his deputies

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa’s helpers bore a strong resemblance to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard and his deputies on Tuesday morning.

They were bringing carloads–actually cruiser loads–of toys to the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has consistently helped with Bethlehem Temple’s Christmas Giveaway.

They donate toys that they gather in their own programs and also turn up on the day of the event, working as angels and elves. Deputies escort kids to the toy room and let them choose their favorite things from the gift tables.

Reverend Cummings does a great job throughout the year doing this, so we like to be involved with all his events. We do what we call a mini toy drive and it works with our boy scout and girl scout troops. We take all the toys, we collect ’em and then we meet with Rev. Cummings to bring ’em up so we’ll have them for this event coming up on Saturday. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

The food will be drive-through, so if all you want is food, all you have to do is come through the drive-through and keep on driving. If you want toys for the kids, the children have to be present. If you want clothes for the kids, the children have to be present. The first responders will take them into the toy room. They’ll be able to pick several toys. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

C.J. Goodwin donated a table full of footballs for the kids.

The giveaway is Saturday December, 18t starting at 10:00 a.m. at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center at 407 Main Street, Wheeling.

Wheeling Police officers and Wheeling firefighters will also be there helping.