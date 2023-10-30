OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The festivities begin this Saturday, November 4 and run through Sunday, December 24.

On Saturday, Santa will arrive to Cabela’s in Wheeling from the North Pole to host a FREE outdoor tailgate event that transforms the retailer into a magical Christmas village with FREE games, fun activities and giveaways.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will help happy families across North America experience Santa this holiday season. Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 5. Reservations are recommended and can be made beginning October 29 at www.cabelas.com/santa.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors will have the opportunity to: