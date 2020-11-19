See 183 life-size nutcrackers return to Steubenville for the 6th year

Hundreds of nutcrackers are filling up the streets of Steubenville with Christmas spirit.

All 183 life-size nutcrackers are coming back to town this year, and only one family of 12 is behind it all. It’s the 6th annual Nutcracker Village.

This is once in a Christmas season where tens of thousands all over the world stop and see.

You’ll see Nutcrackers slowly appear on these streets all weekend and into the beginning of the week. They’ll be spread across 4 city blocks.

But not one Nutcracker will be quite like the next. All of them are themed but in different characters.

You’ll see Wizard of Oz characters, Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Sherlock Holmes, Santa Claus of course and so many more… all in nutcracker form.

A lot to see that organizers say will remind people of the Christmas spirit as they walk or drive by, especially in a year like this.

“It’s been a symbol of hope for everyone here in the community, and this year we think that people need that reminder of hope, that community is still a thing, that people still care, that Christmas can’t be canceled.” Therese Nelson, designer and painter for Nutcrackers

Organizers say the two nutcrackers they originally started off with turned into 37 in just the first year, and now there’s 183 five years later. Organizers have plans to add 200 more to the collection.

The Nutcracker Village will also have the advent market, Holly Trolley rides, and hayrides as usual. But they’re adding a Children’s Corner for the first time.

Official opening night isn’t until this Tuesday, but you’ll have until January 9th to see the display. It’s free and open 24-7.