STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — We’re all enjoying these nights of skies illuminated by fireworks.

But we all know it’s not really 4th of July until we spend a day talking, eating and waving flags with our neighbors—and that’s what Steubenville is offering on the 4th at the city visitor center.

With half a dozen food trucks and music at the amphitheater stretching all evening, a blanket or folding chair is all you need for free riverbank entertainment.

In previous years the city celebrated at Belleview Park, but this location will provide more room and more eyes on the fireworks at 10:30.

“So people that live up there could actually view the fireworks all along Pleasant Heights, Belleview, across the river on that bank, up on top people could view that. And also downtown, you could see them if you’re anywhere downtown. So it’s it’s a wider viewing area for most people.” Mayor Jerry Barilla, Steubenville

The only thing the mayor asks is to leave the dogs at home, since they can be frightened so easily by the fireworks.

Also keep in mind that Third Street will be closed from late afternoon until the end of the fireworks.