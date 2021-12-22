Shopping for your child for Christmas but still no luck? Experts have ideas

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The countdown to Christmas is on. It’s three short days away and many parents are scrambling to the last-minute.

Shopping for the perfect gift for your little ones is tough, and it’s even more difficult if your child has special needs.

But don’t worry… Therapists have gift ideas to help you make the right pick. One of their recommendations is Little People. Therapists say they’re great for reinforcing daily vocabulary and imagination. Melissa and Doug toys, especially the Sort and Snap Color Match and Water Wow toys are also good picks.

And you can’t go wrong with toys without batteries.



“By using toys that don’t require technology and don’t require batteries, it’s giving kids a chance to play, use their imagination, develop their vocabulary, and engage with their peers. And so, it’s just a lot of levels of development that they’re not getting if they’re just interacting with technology.” Allison O’Knoski, EasterSeals

Therapists add Pop Tubes, Crayola Mess Free Touch Lights and any Lakeshore toys are also good options.