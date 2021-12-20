Signs you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season; Tips to combat mental health issues

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Christmas holiday is a wonderful time of year for many of us, but it can also bring unwanted stress and anxiety by those touched by a mental illness.

From the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tension to devastating tornadoes, it’s no wonder some are struggling. The holiday season alone can be tough on people.

A NAMI study says 64% of people with mental illness struggle around the holidays.

If you aren’t sure you or someone you know is struggling, psychologists say there’s signs to tell you. That includes being socially withdrawn, and generally losing interest in life and things they normally enjoy. Disruptions in sleep, appetite, experiencing irritation also are signs.

If you’re struggling yourself, psychologists say you’re not alone.

“This is a particular difficult time for a number of people. I would also say to those around people who may be struggling, reach out, check on neighbors, ask them how they’re doing, and validate their difficulties.” Lisa Meyer, licensed psychologist

If you’re struggling, psychologists say practicing self-care always helps. You could try new holiday rituals and stay more socially connected with loved ones.

To seek help for you or someone you know, call (304) 234-3583. Psychologists say it’s a good idea to seek treatment early on in the holiday season to prepare for it.