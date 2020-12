Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) The City of St. Clairsville is having an unofficial Christmas parade on Saturday, December 19 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The parade will start at at Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons (101 Dorothy Place).

Santa Claus will participate, along with St. Clairsville High School Band members and Sweet Harmony.