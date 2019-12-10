St. Luke’s Church prepping for annual Christmas dinner

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will open their doors to the community Christmas Day for a special dinner.

Church members and volunteers are continuing a tradition that dates back more than 25 years.

The doors open at 10 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. The dinner itself is served from 12, noon to 3 p.m. It is a traditional ham and turkey dinner, all the fixings, plenty of desserts, including of course, pumpkin pie. We ask folks who come for takeouts only to please come after 2 pm..

Don Rebich, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Santa is also making an appearance at 1:15 p.m. with a bag full of goodies.

Jebbia’s Market has donated fresh fruits and vegetables for guests to take home.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 200 South Penn Street on Wheeling Island.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter