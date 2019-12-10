St. Luke’s Church prepping for annual Christmas dinner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will open their doors to the community Christmas Day for a special dinner.

Church members and volunteers are continuing a tradition that dates back more than 25 years.

The doors open at 10 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. The dinner itself is served from 12, noon to 3 p.m. It is a traditional ham and turkey dinner, all the fixings, plenty of desserts, including of course, pumpkin pie. We ask folks who come for takeouts only to please come after 2 pm.. Don Rebich, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Santa is also making an appearance at 1:15 p.m. with a bag full of goodies.

Jebbia’s Market has donated fresh fruits and vegetables for guests to take home.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 200 South Penn Street on Wheeling Island.

Latest Posts: