St. Luke’s Episcopal Christmas dinner still in spirit of giving this year

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- In a year like this, the spirit of giving is turning a Christmas miracle into a reality for a hundred locals.

It’s a holiday dinner that goes back decades.

Where there’s usually hundreds of people in need enjoying Christmas dinner all in the same space aren’t this year, but on a Christmas like this, locals are still in the spirit of giving.

“We just like them to know that people know they’re out there and people care.” Rick Daugherty, head of volunteers

It’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Christmas Dinner, and Daugherty’s even been here for its first one many years ago.

But this is a first they’re doing take out only.

“Just a chance to help people who need it.” Rick Daugherty, head of volunteers

Inside this church… Daugherty is leading 10 others volunteering, but usually there’s more than double that.

Even less people came by for a meal this year.

“It hasn’t been as many people as we usually have.” Rick Daugherty, head of volunteers

Still, they’re here for anyone in need.

“Nobody gets turned away. They get as many meals as they like.” Rick Daugherty, head of volunteers

They’re giving out ham, green beans, sweet potatoes, pierogies, apple pie, bottled water and a bag of groceries. All this has been donated.

Daugherty says it’s a complete meal.

“Everybody leaves with that.” Rick Daugherty, head of volunteers

This Christmas dinner ended hours ago, but some of the food will be given away tomorrow as well.

If you’d like to, Daugherty says you can stop by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wheeling and they’re giving more free food out. Just stop by at 9 am.

They’ll have fruits and veggies and maybe some leftovers from today.