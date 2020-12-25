State troopers urge you to drive sober during the holidays

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- State troopers are reminding you to drive sober, especially during this time of year.

Troopers say there have been 12 fatal crashes throughout Ohio during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day last year, which was over the course of just two days. 4 of those 12 who lost their lives involved impaired driving, and 6 didn’t even buckle up.

So, Lieutenant Maurice Waddell is reminding you to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or make other arrangements.

“We always encourage people to designate a driver. I think that’s the big push. Some people typically think ‘well, I’ve only had a few drinks, and that may be the case.’ But your best bet is if you’ve had any alcohol consumption, designate someone else to drive just to be on the safe side.” Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Waddell says they want to reduce any injury or fatal crashes this holiday season, so they’ll be on the look out for any impaired drivers from the roads.