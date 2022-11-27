Whether you’re interested in tech, home, beauty items or toys, you don’t want to miss out on these Cyber Monday hidden gems.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The kickoff to the holiday season begins with holiday shopping.

This weekend marks Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and coming up tomorrow is Cyber Monday.

An estimated 166.3 million people are planned to shop online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the annual National Retail Federation survey – nearly 8 million more people than last year, setting a record high.

As you make those online purchases, stay vigilant by following these simple Cyber Monday safety tips:

Only shop on secure sites by avoiding clicking links through emails. Scams to look out for might include typos in the message or hyperlinks. Make sure your passwords for online store accounts are safeguarded and secure before shopping. Stick with reputable retailers.

Online shopping may have become the new normal, but that does not remove scammers and hackers from the equation.