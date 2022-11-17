WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We all saw it last night when Santa lit up the tree at Market Plaza—Christmas has arrived in the Friendly City.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And Main Street Bank is adding a flurry of holiday joy to the city and beyond, with help from Ohio Valley middle schoolers.

For the eighth time, Main Street Bank celebrated the last holiday of the year by asking teens to say ‘Merry Christmas’ through art.

The contest was open to nine middle schools in Brooke, Ohio, and Marshall Counties along with Toronto, Ohio.

The bank is the sponsor of the Fantasy in Lights Parade and began the contest as their holiday outreach to education.

Teachers get the kids thinking weeks in advance, and then they draw inspiration from whatever catches their eye.

So we were talking about Christmas, and then I saw a picture of a penguin, so I got three different pictures and combined them into one. Lynndee Bare, Contest winner

I don’t know how they pick a winner. I stay out of that, I’m not nearly getting into the middle of that one, because they’re all fantastic. They put a lot of effort in them, and their designs and their thoughts. Rich Lucas, President and CEO, Main Street Bank

Their designs won’t just be seen in Wheeling either.

Main Street Bank specifically picked billboards close to each of the winning schools.

The winners get to bring back more than just a trophy to their teacher—

They each received $500 for their school’s art program, along with a gift card and Symphony on Ice tickets.