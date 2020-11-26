Thanksgiving is just another day for firefighters

Many of us are enjoying our Thanksgiving meals around the dinner table, but it’s just another day for our first responders.

Wheeling firefighters say they’ve had a lot of medical calls on some holidays. They’ve even had a big fire last New Years Eve on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Firefighter Daniel Hughes says it was one of the biggest they’ve had.

But Hughes is hoping for a quiet Thanksgiving holiday, while he’s spending it with his fellow firemen at the station.

“We’re a family, so it’s just Thanksgiving with you’re other family. So, we’re going to cook, chat, and tell stories, and everything.” Wheeling Firefighter Daniel Hughes

The Wheeling Fire Department is hoping everyone stays safe this Thanksgiving and wishing everyone a happy holiday.