Thinking about going out for New Years Eve? Consider this advice first.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

After every holiday, health officials see clear spikes in the number of COVID 19 cases.

They say holiday gatherings of people—whether family or friends or strangers at parties—result in dramatic spread of the virus.

In Ohio County, Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says you may consider yourself healthy and in a low risk age group.

But he urges everyone to think about the other people who could end up suffering, if you unknowingly spread the virus to them.

“We still have a very active virus, highly transmittable, and we are seeing an abundance of cases,” Gamble warned. “So with that said, we need to practice a little common sense. Reduce the size or our venues, our gatherings and our associations. Spread out, wear a mask, wash your hands and above all, avoid large crowds.”

On Wednesday, two more deaths were announced in Ohio County, bringing the death toll to 43.

And with 22 new cases announced Wednesday, the number of Ohio County residents who have tested positive is now 2,631.

Free testing will resume Monday through Friday next week (starting Jan.4) from 11-4 at the Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Wheeling Island Fire Station.