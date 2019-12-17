Thomas Military Freedom Tree granting Christmas wishes for local vets

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Christmas wishes are coming true once again at the Thomas Auto Centers.

For the seventh consecutive year, the car dealer will gift local veterans and their families with a bag full of toys and gift card.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, more than 20 military families will receive donations from the Freedom Tree.

The donations this year has been astonishing. I’m just so humbled by what our communities have done for us that in turn, we could in turn do for the veterans and we get so many thanks for it and thanks isn’t needed because the feeling you get is just awesome, and that’s all the thanks I need and I know my wife and Mike and that’s all you need, and we’re just proud we can help our our military families and we owe them and they deserve it. Robert Thomas, Owner of Thomas Auto Centers

The owner is also optimistic that the Freedom Tree will continue to grow in hopes of helping more local veterans and their families.

Latest Posts: