Tips that could keep us safe on the roads during holiday travel

If you’re going out on this Christmas Eve, be extra cautious.

It’s still early. But state troopers aren’t just hoping but anticipating not a lot of traffic or crashes tonight. Still be careful, especially in this weather.

This time last year, state troopers say, there have been 12 fatal crashes throughout Ohio. Some involved impaired driving and some didn’t even buckle up. So, troopers are urging you to slow down and take your time. Give yourself enough space between you and the next car.

Lieutenant Maurice Waddell says a lot of people usually travel the speed limit even when it’s wet. He warns us bridges tend to be extra slick. So, drive with caution.

“It’s extremely important. When you’re dealing with weather, you just never know what you’re gonna come upon. We may have another crash scene on the interstate, and you’re approaching that. We definitely want to protect our firs responders, troopers, deputies, and police officers out there. So, slow down. Take your time.” Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol

But if you don’t need to be traveling, Waddell says don’t even go out.

Waddell also says they want to reduce any injury or fatal crashes this holiday season.