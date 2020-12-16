Toy drive lending a helping hand to 360 kids in need

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s not Christmas yet, but it’ll feel like it for 360 kids in need.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack has just ended it’s annual “Christmas Toy Drive”. It’s a partnership with Salvation Army.

They’ve collected 150 toys, plus almost $2,000 this year.

Casino president and general manager Kim Florence says they’re pleased with how many locals take a part every year.

“This is really a testament to our guests and the people in our community who see a need and respond to that need. We just couldn’t be any more proud.” kim Florence, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack president and general manager

“We are very thankful. People have really been responding. We’re looking forward to getting Christmas in Santa’s bag, and getting it out to our friends.” mark Vanmeter, captain of the Salvation Army

The Casino has been collecting donations for the past two weeks.

The Salvation Army isn’t handing out the toys to the families until this Monday.