Turkey tips from a local chef

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Thanksgiving is just days away, so here are a few tips from a local chef! First, make sure you have a good thermometer and be aware of the temperature of the oil you cook with.

Our expert chef loves to roast his turkey and put a lot of butter inside, adding flavor with herbs. He recommends doing as much prep as you can ahead of time- like peel potatoes and put them in water the day before. All of this, so you can enjoy spending time with company and relaxing!

Chef Gene Evans, Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts at West Virginia Northern Community College, told 7News “as far as deep frying turkeys the biggest thing is to make sure that your turkey is completely thawed, we’re talking about 350 degree grease and a partially frozen bird, you don’t want to have half of your house catching on fire. I’m sure people have seen those types of videos but you know the biggest thing is your turkey is thawed completely and fry in an area that’s relatively open.”

Chef Evans always makes sure to pat dry the turkey to make sure that there’s no excess moisture in the cavity before frying. There are many different flavors you can add and you can let the skin dry out a little to make it crispy!

LATEST HEADLINES