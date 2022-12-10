(WTRF) – Christmas is only a few short weeks away, and as your wrap up your holiday shopping you need to be aware of some key deadlines if you plan on shipping any of those presents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

December 17 is the recommended date for Christmas arrivals for First Class Mail, including Christmas cards, letters, and very small packages. December 19 is the state for all Priority Mail packages.

And for all you procrastinators out there, December 23 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express….but keep in mind, you’ll be paying a premium for that option.

“Customers do need to be aware that we have expanded our delivery operations. So don’t be surprised to see a carrier out delivering packages early in the morning, later into the evening, and also on Sundays. We’ve increased Sunday package delivery during peak season.” SUSAN WRIGHT, Spokesperson for the Postal Service in West Virginia

Collins says to keep track of when your package will be delivered because you don’t want to leave them unattended on your porch for any length of time.

The Postal Service is also offering a selection of holiday and religious stamps to mark the season.