WATCH LIVE: WV Joyful Night celebration

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are encouraging all West Virginians to watch the annual Joyful Night celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. The festive evening will feature many beloved holiday traditions and several captivating performances by West Virginians from near and far to ring in the holiday season.



In accordance with best practices recommended by health experts regarding COVID-19, this year’s program will be fully virtual.

Watch here at WTRF.com and our Facebook page.