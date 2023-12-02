WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a journey to Bethlehem that’s only a short ride by car.

A live nativity at the Promise of Victory Church of God brought the Bible to life once again in its parking lot.

Featuring angels, Mary and Joseph, the Wise Men and even a camel, anyone could drive through for free to see for themselves why the holidays are so magical.

The parts are all played by church members, but the Christmas story was told in more than one way this year.

The first section of a freehand and life-sized mural called ‘Birth of Christ’ is now complete on the church’s back wall.