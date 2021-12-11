Weirton church tells the origins of Christmas with live nativity

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – The story of Christmas has been told for 2,000 years now.

But Promise of Victory Church in Weirton wants to let the Ohio Valley know that it’s more than just words on a page.

They hosted their first live nativity this weekend, where cars could drive through to see the biblical events leading up to the birth of Jesus.

Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and many more were present, all acted out with period appropriate clothing and props.

They even had live animals to make the picture complete—check out that donkey!

