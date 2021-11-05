Weirton first responders helping Santa with presents this year

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa’s workshop is already hard at work putting those toys together for December 25th.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t give them a little help.

Weirton fire and police are already planning the holidays for the kids who need it the most with their toy and food drive.

On November 20th, they’re challenging the public to stuff their cruiser and fire truck full of Christmas cheer on the corner of Main Street and Marland Heights Road.

It’s just one part of Weirton’s Christmas festivities this month, which promise to have the kind of face-to-face joy that was missing in 2020.

It means a lot to the community that they can get out during the holidays and meet with each other and have a good time on Main Street. Mayor Harold Miller, Weirton

All of the donations will be taken to the Salvation Army.

If you can’t make it to Weirton’s Christmas celebration, there are drop-off boxes set up right now at the fire departments, the library and the municipal building.