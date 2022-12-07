WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may have the tree, the wreath and the mistletoe up…but this year your holiday designing skills don’t have to be confined to your home.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce has a new benefit celebration, festively named Jinglefest.

This Friday members, sponsors and anyone who’s interested will gather at River City Restaurant and decorate Christmas-themed tables.

The money all goes toward Operation Toylift for needy children—and if you go, the Chamber says don’t be afraid to decorate yourself as well.

Some people dress up to their table. So it gets to be a lot of fun. We think that’s kind of what we might see in the years to come for Jinglefest. Some might just decorate a tree or presents all over it, but it’s really a creative time for a group to put a table together and have some fun. Mike Howard, VP of Membership Events and Education

The Jinglefest tables will be dressed up and ready to go this Friday from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm.

The Chamber’s push for nonprofits is also the focus of a new podcast on their website, hosted by Marketing Director Laurie Conway.